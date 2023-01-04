Dynamix Achievers and Madon Polo won their respective games of the Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy 2023 at the Amateur Riders Club, here on Wednesday.

The first game was played between Dynamix Achievers and Sternhagen Polo, and the second game was played between RD Polo and Madon Polo.

In the opening encounter, in the first chukker, Kuldeep Singh Rathore scored for Sternhagen Polo after stealing the ball from Manuel Llorente. Prior to the end of the first chukker a penalty was awarded to Dynamix Achievers, Chris Mackenzie converted the opportunity into a goal. The scoreline at the end of the first chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Sternhagen Polo (1-1).

In the second chukker, Mukesh Gujral scored for Dynamix Achievers doubling their lead. Dynamix Achievers continuing their dominance in the chukker scored their third goal through Syed Shamsheer Ali. Just before the end of the chukker Chris Mackenzie scored a wonderful solo goal, the scoreline at the end of the second chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Sternhagen Polo (4-1).

In the third chukker, Mukesh Gujral scored once again for Dynamix Achievers. Following that effort Chris Mackenzie scored the sixth goal for his team. In the second half of the chukker Syed Shamsheer Ali scored beautifully and made it seven for Dynamix Achievers. Initiating a comeback Manuel Llorente scored the second goal for Sternhagen Polo. Kuldeep Singh Rathore kept the comeback alive and scored another goal for Sternhagen Polo. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Sternhagen Polo (7-3)

Whereas, in the fourth chukker, Manuel Llorente scored the fourth goal for Sternhagen Polo. Both teams fought hard to score the next goal but neither team could manage to hit their mark. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Sternhagen Polo (7-4).

In the second game of the day, in the first chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored the opening goal to give Madon Polo the lead. RD Polo were awarded a penalty which was comfortably converted by Abhimanyu Pathak from 20 yards. The scoreline at the end of the first chukker was Madon Polo – RD Polo (1-1).

In the second chukker, Dhruv Pal Godara scored from a penalty to restore the lead for Madon Polo. Dhruv Pal Godara to score again and complete his hat trick making it four for Madon Polo. A penalty was again awarded to Madon Polo which was confidently converted into the goal by Dhruv Pal Godara. In the second half of the chukker Simran Shergill scored a goal from a beautiful undercut shot further increasing his team’s lead. Just before the end of the chukker Dhruv Pal Godara scored again for Madon Polo. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Madon Polo – RD Polo (6-1).

In the third chukker, Giomzulo finally scored one back for RD Polo and gave their fans something to cheer for. In the second half of the chukker, Rahul Dwarkadas scored the third goal for RD Polo. The scoreline at the end of the third chukker Madon Polo – RD Polo (6-3).

In the fourth chukker, Simran Shergill scored once again for Madon Polo. Salim Azmi too scored a goal for Madon Polo and took their lead to eight goals. In the second half of the chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored from a penalty for RD Polo. Abhimanyu Pathak quickly scored again with a superb solo effort but it was not enough to get them the win. The scoreline at the end of the fourth chukker was Madon Polo – RD Polo (8-5).

