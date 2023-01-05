Dynamix Achievers and Sternhagen Polo won their league matches of the Maharaj Prem Singh Trophy 2023 at the Amateur Riders Club, here on Thursday.

A total of two games were played on Thursday, the first game was between RD Polo and Sternhagen Polo and the second one was between Mayfair Polo and Dynamix Achievers.

In the first encounter of the day, in the first chukker, Abhimanyu Pathak scored the opening goal of the game to give RD Polo the lead. Mitesh Mehta quickly scored the second goal for RD Polo. In the second half of the chukker Manuel Llorente scored the first goal for Sternhagen Polo. Just before the end of the chukker Abhimanyu Pathak scored once again, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was RD Polo – Sternhagen Polo (3-1).

In the second chukker, Manuel Llorente scored another goal for Sternhagen Polo. In the second half of the chukker, Mitesh Mehta scored another goal for RD Polo to ensure they maintain their lead. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was RD Polo – Sternhagen Polo (4-2).

In the third chukker, Shyam Mehta scored another goal for Sternhagen Polo. RD Polo were soon awarded a penalty which was converted by Abhimanyu Pathak. A penalty was again awarded but this to Sternhagen Polo which converted into a goal by Manuel Llorente. Manuel Llorente scored two back to back goals to give Sternhagen Polo the lead. Manuel Llorente scored once again from a penalty to make it six for his team. Just before the end of the chukker Manuel Llorente scored once again, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Sternhagen Polo – Dynamix Achievers (7-5).

In the fourth chukker, Mayfair Polo were once again awarded a penalty which was scored by Manuel Llorente. Abhimanyu Pathak scored once again for RD Polo, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Sternhagen Polo – Dynamix Achievers (8-6).

In match 2, in the first chukker, Chris Mackenzie scored the first goal after running from one side to the other of the ground. Anay Shah scored a goal for Mayfair Polo just before the final buzzer, the scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo – Dynamix Achievers (1-1).

In the second chukker, Siddhant Sharma scored a goal from a penalty to give Mayfair Polo the lead. Daniel Otamendi scored another goal for Mayfair Polo after a tremendous solo effort . Chris Mackenzie scored the second goal for Dynamix Achievers but Mayfair Polo were quick to respond as Daniel Otamendi scored another goal to further increase their lead. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Mayfair Polo – Dynamix Achievers (4-2).

In the third chukker, Chris Mackenzie scored another goal from a penalty to level the score. Chris Mackenzie scored for Dynamix Achievers to level the score once again. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Mayfair Polo (4-4).

In the fourth chukker, Daniel Otamendi scored once again for Mayfair Polo. Chris Mackenzie scored two quick goals and gave Dynamix Achievers the lead. Just before the end of the game Jayvirsinh Gohil scored a goal for Mayfair Polo to level the scores and took the game into the fifth chukker. The scoreline at the end of the chukker was Dynamix Achievers – Mayfair Polo (6-6).

In the fifth chukker the winners were decided by the golden goal rule. Both teams battled hard, and Chris Mackenzie scored the winning goal to send Dynamix Achievers into the finals.

The final scoreline Dynamix Achievers 7 (Mukesh Gurjar – 0, Zeeshan Merchant – 0, Chris Mackenzie – 7, Syed Shamsheer Ali – 0)

The finals will be played on January 7 at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse.

