Maharaja Trophy: Rohan Patil, Padikkal power Gulbarga Mystics to 9-wicket win over Hubli Tigers

Rohan Patil continued to be in dominant form with the bat and was aided by Devdutt Padikkal as they both got half-centuries, helping the Gulbarga Mystics register a thumping 9-wicket win over the Hubli Tigers in a Maharaja Trophy Twenty20 cricket tournament match, here on Friday.

Asked to bat first, the Hubli Tigers got off to a great start, scoring at good clip as openers Luvnith Sisodia (30) and Taha (15) made good use of the powerplay. However, the 32-run stand lasted just a shade under four overs, before Taha was dismissed.

Just as the Tigers crossed 50, Sisodia was walking back to the hut, and was followed soon by BU Shiva Kumar (8) and Swapnil Yelave (5).

At 59/4 in 10 overs, Hubli were in a spot of bother and needed rescuing. Tushar Singh and Naveen MG stepped up to the plate with solid contributions of 42 from 32 deliveries and 24 from 16, respectively. The duo put on a 44-run stand, laying the platform for a strong finish in the final overs.

Abhimanyu Mithun (5) gave Tushar company for a bit before the skipper was dismissed and the middle-order batter too was packed off in the final over, missing out on a well deserved fifty. The Tigers posted 145/8 in their 20 overs.

In response, the Mystics, who had an in-form Rohan Patil opening with Devdutt Padikkal, got off to a rollicking start. Patil was taking it slow as compared to his century on Thursday, but once Padikkal was in, the runs started to flow, and was accompanied by some rather stylish shots from the Rajasthan Royals man.

Neither opener was going breakneck speed and at the end of the powerplay, the score was 37/0. Padikkal started to play a few more shots after this and brought up his half-century from 41 deliveries in the 11th over. The Mystics were well and truly in command by now, and marching along towards another win.

Padikkal departed after a solid 62, as Patil was joined by Jeswath Acharya, with both players mixing caution with aggression on their way to the finish line.

The Tigers seemed lost for ideas as the batters continued their solid work, finding the fence once and over at least. Patil went on the attack in the 17th over, bringing up not only his fifty but also making the Orange Cap his, as he followed up the century with another stunning knock.

Patil finished off proceedings in the 17th over with a monster six, and was unbeaten on 61 from 40 balls, having hit five fours and 2 sixes in his knock. Jeswath Acharya at the other end was not out on 17 as the Mystics picked up yet another 9-wicket win. The Mystics in fact won by the same margin against the Mysuru Warriors on Thursday.

Friday will see Hubli Tigers taking on Shivamogga Strikers while the Bengaluru Blasters play Mysuru Warriors.

20220812-235404

