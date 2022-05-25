May 23 is the birth anniversary of one of the most beautiful queens in India’s royal lineage. Had she lives then on May 23, 2022, Maharani Gayatri Devi would have celebrated her 103rd birth anniversary.

The royal passed away in 2009 but she leaves behind an indomitable legacy not just in her royal duties, her philanthropic activities or her politics, but she also leaves behind a legacy of regal fashion.

Gayatri Devi was born in 1919 to the Koch Royal Dynasty (present day Assam and Bengal). Her parents were Maharaja Jitendra Narayan and her mother was the Maratha princess Indira Devi.

She got married to a Rajput royal, Maharaja Sawai Man Singh II (Jaipur) in 1940 and assumed the role of Maharani (queen) at the young age of 21.

She was known as ‘Ayesha’ to her close friends and family and was always an epitome of elegance and she exuded a strength of character throughout her unapologetically grand and glamourous life.

She also was an early trendsetter in the world of fashion. Gayatri Devi’s take on the Chiffon saree became her unique style and it was recognised as her trademark throughout the world.

All through her reigning years, the Maharani was almost always draped in pastel shades of chiffon paired with a modest blouse, her jewellery would be likely be pearl or emerald sets, finished off with a carefully chosen lipstick. Simple and stylish was her fashion mantra all through her reign.

As reported by HT, fashion designer Rina Dhaka spoke about the royal queen and said, “I’ve had the great fortune of having met her. She singlehandedly brought about a style influence when it came to chiffon sarees, hairstyles and makeup. Very minimalist fashion, which spoke louder than any gown I’ve ever seen.” Designer Gautam Gupta added, “Her aura is unmatched. It’s not only about her beauty but the way she carried herself. She valued Indian art and craft and our brand personality is based on her aura.”

India’s world-famous designer, Sabyasachi had long ago paid tribute to Maharani Gayatri Devi with his specially curated collection of sarees in 2013.

It is believed that Gayatri Devi’s mother Indira Devi was the first Indian woman to usher in chiffon as a mainstream fashion and specially to incorporate the material into sarees.

It is reportedly believed that Gayatri Devi (Ayesha) simply followed her mother’s footsteps. Back in those days, Chiffon was an exquisite material that had to be imported from Paris and it was a delicately woven fabric purely made from silk.

Now, of course, chiffon is also made from other materials like cotton, nylon, polyester, etc.

Gayatri Devi’s fashion style never wavered and she rocked it with complete conviction. She wore her pastel chiffon sarees even for extravagant occasions that demanded heavy work sarees like Banarasis.

Not just that, in the era of demure buns and plaits, she wore her hair in a stylish bob showing women that it was alright to go against the norm. Her makeup was always minimal and her lipstick always bright – red or crimson.

Hailed as one of the most beautiful women in the world, Maharani Gayatri Devi is an inspiration to anyone who trying to find their own fashion style. All through her life, her fashion choices reflected her strength of character and were a manifestation of her will to live life on her terms.

She passed away in 2009 at the grand age of 90.