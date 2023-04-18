INDIALIFESTYLE

Three women and a minor girl were charred to death and two others injured in a sudden fire that broke out in a candle-manufacturing unit in Nizampur area of the district in (Maharashtra), officials said here on Tuesday.

The tragedy took place this afternoon when the victims were working in the unit which manufactures special sparkling candles popular in birthday celebrations and other occasions.

“Three women and one minor working there were unfortunately burnt in the incident and two others have been seriously injured. The injured have been rushed to a specialist hospital in Nandurbar district,” Superintendent of Police Dhule Sanjay Barkund said.

The victims have been identified as: Asha B. Bhagwat, Rajshree B. Bhagwat, Naina S. Mali and Sindhu D. Rajput, according to police.

Preliminary investigations pointed to a short-circuit leading to the tragedy and the police have detained one suspect for questioning in the matter.

Local eyewitnesses said that the blaze quickly sparked through the liquid wax and other inflammable materials stored there and the victims had no time to rush out to safety.

The victims were screaming for help but the flames prevented others from rushing inside to their aid, leading to the casualties.

The Dhule Police are also ascertaining whether the unit was authorised and had proper fire-fighting and other safety measures in place or not.

On learning of the tragedy, top district and police officials rushed to the village for a spot assessment and ordered a probe into the matter.

