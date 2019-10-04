Maharashtra boys, Odisha girls lift kho kho titles

Ranchi, Oct 6 (IANS) The summit clashes between Maharashtra and Odisha in both boys and girls categories ended with both the states winning a title each as the action-packed 30th Sub-Junior National Kho Kho Championships came to an end here on Sunday.

In the boys’ section, Maharashtra beat Odisha by 8 points and an inning to defend their crown. In the girls’ category, Odisha emerged victorious after they scripted a close 7-point victory over defending champions Maharashtra.

Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh finished third and fourth, respectively, in the boys’ category, while in the girls’ section, Karnataka and hosts Jharkhand came third and fourth, respectively.

Maharashtra’s Ravi Vasave was adjudged the Player of the Tournament, receiving the prestigious Bharath Award, while Odisha’s Ananya Pradhan fetched the Eklavya Award for her all-round performance.

–IANS

rkm/arm