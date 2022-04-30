The Maharashtra team defeated Uttar Pradesh by 10 wickets to emerge victorious at the third T20 Women’s National Cricket Championship for Deaf 2022 at Islam Gymkhana at Marine Lines in Mumbai on Friday.

The perennial event was organised by the Indian Deaf Cricket Association and hosted by Yuva Cricket Society of the Deaf in Mumbai from April 26 to 29, 2022.

The day began with the semifinals, where Uttar Pradesh faced Karnataka while Maharashtra faced off against Haryana. In the first semifinal, after winning the toss and electing to bat, Uttar Pradesh made a gigantic 140 for no loss in 10 overs, with Pratima Mishra unbeaten at 81 off 37 while Shavi Mishra was the perfect second fiddle to her, remaining unconquered at 47 off 25 balls.

In reply, Karnataka made 104/3 in their 10 overs as Uttar Pradesh won by 36 runs.

With the second semifinal becoming a direct shoot-out to face Uttar Pradesh in the final, Maharashtra elected to bat first and put up a score of 105/5 in 10 overs.

Neelam was the top-scorer, making 59 off 22 balls while Fauziya supported her with 24 off 20 balls. In response, Haryana could muster only 55/7 in their 10 overs, giving Maharashtra a 50-run victory.

In the final held during the afternoon, Uttar Pradesh couldn’t justify their decision of batting first, making just 55/3 in their 10 overs.

Chasing the paltry total of 56 was a stroll in the park for Mumbai, reaching home in 5.5 overs with Needa Shaikh unbeaten at 37 off 20 balls.

Needa was eventually declared ‘Woman of the Match’ for her unbeaten 37 apart from registering figures of 1/13 in two overs and went on to bag ‘Bowler of the Series’ and ‘Women of the Series’ awards. Though Uttar Pradesh became the runners-up, they had something to cheer when Pratima Mishra was declared ‘Best Batswomen of the Series’.

