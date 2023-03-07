While the Uttar Pradesh government has disposed of the maximum number of grievances, Maharashtra government has the maximum number of pending grievances in the month of February, said a report by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

In February 2023, 54,792 pending grievance cases were received for the states and UTs and 55,233 cases were redressed. It said that the pendency in the states/UTs has decreased from 1,99,527 PG cases at the end of January to 1,99,086 PG cases at the end of February.

For the month of February, the government of Uttar Pradesh has received the maximum number of grievances – 18,676 grievances, followed by the government of Gujarat at second place, with 3,582, and the government of Maharashtra, with 3,013, completed the top three positions.

The government of Maharashtra with a pendency of 24,121 grievances tops the list of states/UTs with the highest pendency, the government of West Bengal with a pendency of 15,583 grievances stands at the 5th position, and the government of Madhya Pradesh with a pendency of 8,732 grievances stands at the 9th position.

The monthly DARPG report said that as of February 25, the governments of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have pendency of more than 20,000 grievances, while 8 states have more than 10,000 pending grievances.

Under the One Nation-One Portal vision, the DARPG has undertaken a massive mandate of linking all the respective state/UT portals with CPGRAMS. Total 18 States/UTs which have dedicated public grievance portals, 2 states namely Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are pending with Forward Integration with CPGRAMS, which means the grievances received on CPGRAMS pertaining to the two states cannot be pushed to/consumed by the state portals. Four States with dedicated public grievance portals, namely Bihar, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal are pending with Reverse Integration with CPGRAMS, which means that the grievances received by these State portals cannot be pushed to/consumed by CPGRAMS. Kerala, Rajasthan and West Bengal are the three states which still do not feature the CPGRAMS link on their state portal to enable the re-direction of the citizen.

