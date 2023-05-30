Maharashtra Ironmen, one of the franchises set to compete in the inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League starting from June 8, launched their jersey for the season in a glitzy event here on Tuesday.

The unveiling and announcement were carried out by team owner Punit Balan and cricketer Kedar Jadhav, who is also a Maharashtra Ironmen fan, at a star-studded event. Sunil Kumar, head coach, and Ajay Kumar, assistant coach were also in attendance.

The Premier Handball League will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur, Rajasthan, from June 8-25.

Addressing the gathering, Punit Balan, the Chairman and Managing Director of Punit Balan Group, said, “As we all know handball is an Olympic sport and our vision is to take the sport to the next level in India, so, our players can also dream of playing and winning medals at the Olympics. We aim to provide our athletes with the right opportunities and support, giving them a holistic experience. The Maharashtra Ironmen will attract many fans from all parts of the country.”

Indian cricketer Kedar Jadhav, also present at the event, stated that he has a special connection with handball and will support Maharashtra Ironmen throughout the season.

“I have played handball in school and have a special connection with the sport. We all have seen the sport in the Olympics and I am sure with the vision of Punit Balan and Maharashtra Ironmen we will reach that level soon. I am from Maharashtra, so, the love for Maharashtra Ironmen comes naturally to me. My best wishes to all the players and staff and I am sure they will do their best to win the league,” Kedar Jadhav was quoted as saying by the franchise in a release.

The head coach of Maharashtra Ironmen, Sunil Kumar added, “Our preparations are going on well for the tournament. We are focusing on players’ fitness as the Premier Handball League is going to be a long competition. We will play a lot of matches and are carrying out our preparations accordingly.”

