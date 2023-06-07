INDIASPORTS

Maharashtra Ironmen to kick off Premier Handball League campaign on Thursday

Maharashtra Ironmen will be aiming for a positive start in the inaugural edition of the Premier Handball League as they kickstart their campaign against Rajasthan Patriots at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday.

Having secured some exciting players during the auction, Maharashtra Ironmen have the right blend of youth and experience in their team with Moldova’s Igor Chiseliov being the captain of the pack.

Maharashtra Ironmen’s head coach Sunil Gahlawat believes that they will be able to begin the tournament on a positive note and stated that their bench strength and teamwork are their biggest weapon in the league.

“We started our camp on 24th May and it was really positive as the team really got together during that period. We are hopeful of a positive outcome in the tournament,” stated Sunil Gahlawat.

He added, “Handball is a really fast game and injuries are very much a part of the game as it is a contact sport. So, when the auctions were taking place we went for a strong bench strength and picked players who can play as a team and fulfil their roles perfectly, while other teams picked a number of star players. We have a lot of confidence in our players and I am sure they will do their best for Maharashtra Ironmen.”

Captain Igor Chiseliov has also really been positive before their first game of the tournament and stated that the morale of the team is really high before the crucial match.

“The team is in really positive mood and we have had good preparation for the tournament. Physically, mentally and tactically we are ready for the game. It’s not going to be easy but we shall win and we will do our best for that, our team is capable of winning the matches and trophy,” commented Igor Chiseliov.

He further added, “We have had a few meetings on how to go about the games, practice and a few tactics to find the things that will work. In my opinion, every player is important and it doesn’t matter if he is playing or sitting on a bench. Handball is a fast-paced game and even if you can play for five minutes you can make a lot of difference and help the team win.”

