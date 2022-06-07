INDIA

Maharashtra MLA aspires to achieve own carbon neutrality

Amid efforts by multiple agencies to combat climate change, there is one public representative from Maharashtra who has taken on this responsibility at a personal level.

Congress MLA Dhiraj Deshmukh says that he is not only making himself carbon neutral, but has also appointed a carbon officer and an auditor to map his carbon footprint at the micro and macro levels.

The 42-year-old MLA from Latur (Rural) says he is seeking to become India’s first carbon neutral, sustainability-conscious politician.

Deshmukh, who has been working to address water scarcity faced by Latur’s farmers and has undertaken tree plantation drives in his constituency, said: “It is time to put the planet before ourselves, because finally the only worthy legacy we can leave for our children and for the coming generations is a healthy planet.”

“As a father, as a citizen of this planet and as a leader, it is my duty to lead by example and to reduce my own carbon footprint. I have appointed an auditor to map my carbon footprint so that even if I occasionally fall short of the sustainability standards during travel or in any other way, I am aware of it and can give back to the earth somehow. I know, as a human being, there will be failures. I will possibly find plastic bottles at meetings I am invited to or in other public places, but at least I will consciously regulate my own consumption patterns,” Deshmukh said.

Noting that the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are a roadmap for the developed and developing economies to balance their growth with their responsibilities, he said: “Even as individuals, we can all aspire for a carbon neutral and eco-sensitive life.

“Whether we do it by car pooling, conserving water, recycling waste, or by supporting local and indigenous farming practices is up to us. I am going to measure every micro and macro decision for its carbon quotient with the help of India’s ‘Recycle Man’, Binish Desai. We are also working on a broader blueprint that goes beyond me to include rural sustainability as a central focus in Latur. I hope to lead my constituents with sustainable policies in all aspects.”

Desai said, “Having young politicians like Dhiraj Deshmukh take a lead in sustainability and create a movement of solution-driven change in his personal life as well as in his constituency is really inspiring.”

