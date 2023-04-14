INDIA

Maharashtra pays tributes to Dr B.R Ambedkar on 132nd birth anniv

NewsWire
0
0

People from all walks of life paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr B. R. Ambedkar – the Chief Architect of the Indian Constitution – marking his 132nd birth anniversary here on Friday.

Leading the people Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other ministers went to Chaityabhoomi in Dadar to offer floral respects to the eminent jurist, economist, social reformer and freedom-fighter.

Top leaders of various major parties, including Congress state President Nana Patole, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, state chief Jayant Patil, Leader of Opposition (Assembly) Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Aditya Thackeray, Leader of Opposition (Council) Ambadas Danve, Sanjay Raut, Arvind Sawant and others paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar.

Reports of celebrations have come in from all over Maharashtra, major cities, towns, districts and upto block levels with commoners, men, women, school and college students, Dalits and others remembering Dr Ambedkar, revered as the Champion of the Downtrodden Masses.

A series of social-cultural events have been organised throughout the day to commemorate Dr Ambedkar’s life, teachings and contributions, by various private, government or semi-government institutions, NGOs and organisations working towards the cause of the downtrodden.

Significant places directly linked with Dr Ambedkar – Mumbai’s famed ‘Rajgruha’ , his residential memorial in Dadar east, the south Mumbai’s Elphinstone High School and Elphinstone College where he was educated, and his final resting place of Chaityabhoomi in Dadar west, witnessed massive crowds of his excited followers trooping in here from all over the state.

Other importance sites connected with Dr Ambedkar, like Nagpur’s Deekshabhoomi where he embraced Buddhism, Raigad where he carried out the Mahad Satyagraha, and his tiny ancestral village of Ambadawe in Ratnagiri, were specially decorated with flowers, colourful rangolis and lights to mark the occasion, as thousands turned up to pay homage to his memory.

20230414-121003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Initially accepted small roles for survival

    HC refuses Delhi Waqf Board’s plea seeking stay on property transfer...

    Darul Uloom asks students to attend weddings only during holidays

    After TN and Kerala, now K’taka to ban online gambling