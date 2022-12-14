Maharashtra has been politicising the border dispute for six decades, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said here on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his New Delhi visit to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on border dispute, Chief Minister Bommai stated that Karnataka has not used the dispute for political gains.

“We are not like them (Maharashtra). Our stand on border would be made clear to the Amit Shah. Our land, water and borders are important for us. Everything would be explained to Amit Shah,” he stated.

“I am meeting Amit Shah this evening to discuss the border dispute. If there is an opportunity, I will discuss the issue of cabinet expansion with him,” CM Bommai stated.

CM Bommai had stated that he is inaugurating the “Namma Clinic” project at Hubballi to ensure best medical facilities for the people at the primary level.

Answering a question on Congress charges that cabinet subcommittee on internal reservation is an eye wash, he maintained that Siddaramaiah-led Congress government did not even bother to look at the issue throughout their tenure of five years and now they are claiming credit over increasing the reservation for SCs and STs.

20221214-124403