Maharashtra top gangster’s associate held in Punjab

Ropar (Punjab), July 1 (IANS) In a major crackdown, a 22-year-old sharpshooter, who was associated with Maharashtra’s notorious gangster Rinda, was arrested from Punjab, police said on Monday.

The arrested criminal was identified as Yadvinder Singh, wanted in murder, extortion and attempt to murder cases, and three pistols were recovered from his possession, Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma said in a statement.

Yadvinder Singh and his associates had been actively involved in running an extortion racket in Himachal Pradesh’s industrial area of Baddi and Nalagarh, the SSP said, adding that initial investigations have revealed that Lucky and Sukhpreet Buddha of Moga helped him in arranging the weapons from Uttar Pradesh.

It was also found that communication among Rinda gang’s members was reportedly being coordinated from Dubai, he added.

