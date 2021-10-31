Maharashtra has seen maximum deaths of 15,245 out of 49,225 under ‘Sudden Deaths’ category, said the National Crime Record Bureau Data.

In state-wise analysis, the NCRB said that the most populous state Uttar Pradesh has accounted for maximum deaths under traffic accidents. UP recoded 21,156 deaths out of 1,46,255 under traffic accident. Madhya Pradesh accounted for maximum deaths of 5,779 out of 37,238 under ‘Drowning’.

Madhya Pradesh also accounted for maximum deaths of 4,611 out of 22,221 under ‘Poisoning’, as per the NCRB data.

A total of 931 incidents of consumption of illicit/spurious liquor caused 947 deaths in the country during 2020. The states where various such deaths were reported include Madhya Pradesh (214 deaths) followed by Jharkhand (139 deaths), Punjab (133 deaths), Karnataka (99 deaths) and Chhattisgarh (67 deaths).

The Bureau has also collected data on fire accidents according to places of occurrence for appropriate preventive strategies. A total of 9,329 cases of fire accidents were reported in the country during 2020, showing a decrease of 15.5 per cent as compared to 11,037 cases in 2019. Total 9,329 incidents of fire accidents caused injuries to 468 persons and 9,110 deaths during 2020.

The cause-wise analysis of fire accidents revealed that 57.6 per cent of total deaths were reported in residential buildings during 2020. Large number of cases of fire accidents were reported in Madhya Pradesh accounting for 15.3 per cent of total such cases during 2020. A total of 50,512 accidental deaths were reported in 53 mega cities during 2020.

As per the NCRB data, the Mega City refers to a city which has a population of 10 lakh or more

Maximum numbers of accidental deaths 5,221 were reported in Mumbai accounting for 10.3 per cent of total deaths, followed by Delhi City (3,994 deaths), Bengaluru (3,644 deaths), Pune (2,599 deaths), Nagpur (2,258 deaths) and Surat (2,119 deaths).

The Rate of accidental deaths in these 53 mega cities was higher than all India rate of accidental deaths, said the data.

The rate of accidental deaths was highest in Raipur (92.1), followed by Rajkot (90.8), Nagpur(90.3), Faridabad (88.2), Aurangabad (81.8) and Vasai Virar (80.9) as compared to average rate for the cities (31.4)

A total of 311 deaths due to forces of nature were reported in these 53 mega cities during 2020.

Among specified causes of accidents due to forces of nature, maximum deaths were reported due to ‘Exposure to cold’ followed by ‘Heat/Sun stroke’, accounting for 40.8 per cent and 21.2 per cent of total such accidental deaths. Due to ‘Exposure to cold’ maximum deaths were reported in Amritsar (47 deaths), Ludhiana (28 deaths) and Ranchi (9 deaths).

A total of 87,016 cases of ‘Other’ accidents were reported in 53 mega cities which caused injuries to 41,910 persons and 50,201 deaths during 2020.

The cause-wise analysis of deaths due to other causes revealed that 26.7 per cent, 24.8 per cent, and 6.9 per cent deaths in 53 cities were due to ‘Sudden Deaths’ (13,385), ‘Traffic Accidents’ (12,461), and ‘Falls’ (3,468) respectively.

Among 53 cities, Mumbai city (5,220) accounted for 10.4 per cent of total deaths reported under ‘Other’ accidents followed by Delhi (3,992) and Bengaluru (3,644) which accounted for 8.0 per cent and 7.3 per cent respectively during 2020, as per the NCRB data.

–IANS

avr/skp/