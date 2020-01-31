Maharashtra woos tourists from Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 6 (IANS) Home to world’s third largest meteoritic impact crater – Lonar lake – about 350 forts, 29 wildlife sanctuaries, hill stations, beaches, religious and heritage centres and others, Maharashtra is targeting to attract tourists from Tamil Nadu, said a top official of Directorate of Tourism.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Dilip Gawade, Director, Directorate of Tourism said except for snow clad mountains and deserts, Maharashtra offers everything else for different tourist segments – adventure sports, wildlife, heritage, religious and historical sites and others.

“It is a country within a state,” he added.

Officials said the water in Lonar lake is saline and alkaline in nature and it is surrounded by forest and people believe taking a dip in the lake cures them of ailments.

Gawade said there are about 1,20,000 hotel rooms and 1,350 bed and breakfast households in the state.

Officials said bulk of the tourists to Maharashtra from Tamil Nadu visit Shirdi, the hometown of saint Sai Baba.

