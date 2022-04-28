INDIA

Maharashtrian couple along with 15-month child found hanging in Odisha

A couple along with their 15-month-old girl child from Maharashtra were found hanging in their rented house in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday.

The deceased were identified as Tushar Rajendra Jagtap and his wife Nila Jagtap and their daughter Sibinya.

They were staying in a house in Chintamaniswar area under Laxmisagar police station of Bhubaneswar.

All of them were found hanging inside a room of the house on Wednesday night.

After getting information, police recovered the bodies and sent them for post-mortem.

“As all three persons who were present inside the house have died, it is not possible to get eyewitnesses on this case. We are waiting for the post-mortem report, which can establish the exact cause of death,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.

When someone goes under mental depression, commit suicide. However, under which circumstances, they have taken this extreme step can be known after investigation, he said.

Police suspect that they committed suicide over family dispute.

Tushar was allegedly under mental and financial pressure as his father had registered the properties in the name of his second wife. There was a quarrel among the husband and wife over this issue, said a police official.

Tushar had been working in a hotel owned by Uttam Pawar, who belongs to his native area, for the past six months. Initially, he was living alone and two months back, he brought his wife and daughter to Bhubaneswar, said Pawar.

“They couple used to fight frequently over a property dispute back in their village. Few days back, we brought them to our house. Last night, when I knocked on their door, I did not get any response,” said Surekha, Uttam’s wife.

