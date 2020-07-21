Maha’s Covid cases jump by another 8K, deaths again cross 200

Mumbai, July 21 (IANS) Maharashtra’s daily Covid-19 tally continued to range over the 8,000-level on Tuesday, while deaths again shot above the 200-mark, health officials said.

The state notched 8,369 new cases, as against Monday’s 8,240 cases, while the number of deaths rose to 246 from 176 on Monday.

With the fresh fatalities, the state’s death toll went up to 12,276, while the total tally was 327,031 – both highest in the country.

According to Tuesday’s figures, there was one death roughly every 6 minutes and a staggering 349 new cases every hour.

The recovery rate marginally dropped from 54.92 per cent a day earlier to 54.72 per cent on Tuesday, while the current mortality rate stood at 3.75 per cent.

The Health Department said that of the total cases till date, 132,236 cases are active.

On the positive side, 7,188 recovered patients returned home on Tuesday, taking the total number of discharged patients to 182,217.

Of the total fatalities on Tuesday, Mumbai recorded 62 deaths, taking up its toll to 5,817 and the number of cases increased by 992 to 103,368.

There were also 56 deaths in Pune, 27 in Thane, 17 in Aurangabad, 10 in Solapur, eight in Satara, seven in Nashik, six each in Raigad, Latur and Jalgaon, five in Palghar, four in Nanded, three each in Ahmednagar, Parbhani, Osmanabad, Yavatmal, Kolhapur and Nagpur, two each in Nandurbar, Sangli and Washim, and one each in Dhule, Jalna, Beed, Akola, and Amravati, besides 3 from other states.

The MMR (Thane Division) saw its toll increasing by 100 to 8,402 and a staggering 2,977 new cases took its tally to 206,221.

Thane’s 78,132 cases and 2,096 fatalities make it the second worst-hit district after Mumbai in the state.

Pune district continues to race ahead with 59,745 cases, and a death toll of 1,457.

With 74 more deaths, the Pune division’s death toll reached 1,946 and the case tally touched 68,575 – but it still remains far behind MMR and Thane district.

Nashik division has 938 fatalities and 22,628 cases, Aurangabad division 460 deaths and 12,638 cases, Akola division 200 fatalities and 4,980 cases, Kolhapur division 117 deaths and 5,000 cases, Latur division 135 fatalities and 3,122 cases, and finally, Nagpur division has recorded 42 deaths and 3,591 cases.

All the eight divisions recorded fatalities on Tuesday, while Chandrapur (out of total 36) remains a zero Covid death district till date.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home quarantine increased to 779,676, while those in institutional quarantine went down to 45,077 on Tuesday.

–IANS

qn/vd