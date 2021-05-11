After a breather of two days, Maharashtra again saw Covid-19 cases and fatalities rise even as the Mumbai situation continued to ease, health officials said on Tuesday.

Compared with 549 deaths on Monday, the state fatalities went up to 793, taking the toll to 77,191, while the number of new infections, though remaining below the 50,000 level, increased from 37,236 on Monday to 40,956, taking the tally to 51,79,929.

The Mumbai position continued to be encouraging, with the infections remaining below the 3,000 level, falling from 1,782 to 1,717, taking the tally to 679,129, while daily deaths went down from 74 to 51, taking total fatalities in the country’s commercial capital to 13,906 now.

For the tenth day straight, the state death rate remained stable at 1.49 per cent, while the number of active cases dropped sharply from 590,818 to 558,996.

A total of 71,966 fully cured patients — again higher than the number of new infections — returned home, taking the total up to 45,41,391 now, and the recovery rate improved from 86.97 per cent to 87.67 per cent now.

The Mumbai circle – comprising Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts – recorded a hike in new cases, at 5,024, taking its tally to to 14,56,811, while with 118 more deaths, the toll rose to 24,981.

Of the day’s total fatalities, Nashik led with 93 deaths, while 65 succumbed in Nagpur, 61 in Beed, 51 in Mumbai, 43 in Pune, 41 in Nanded, 38 in Latur, 37 in Thane, 30 in Solapur, 26 in Jalna, 25 in Raigad, 24 in Ahmednagar, 23 in Amravati, 20 each in Satara and Chandrapur, 18 in Ratnagiri, 17 in Kolhapur, 16 in Sangli, 15 each in Parbhani and Osmanabad, 14 each in Akola and Bhandara, 12 each in Sindhudurg and Yavatmal, 11 each in Dhule and Nandurbar, nine in Gadchiroli and Washim, eight in Wardha, six in Gondia, five in Palghar, and two each in Jalgaon and Aurangabad.

Meanwhile, the number of people sent to home isolation stood at 35,91,783 now, while those shunted to institutional quarantine totalled 29,955.

–IANS

qn/vd