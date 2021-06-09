In a major initiative, the Maharashtra government has made the cumbersome process of vehicle registration process totally online – faceless and paperless – in view of the Covid-19 second wave’s compulsions and as part of the Ease of Doing Business policy, officials said on Wednesday.

Transport Commissioner Dr Avinash Dhakane late on Tuesday issued the orders for this end, as per the rules notified by the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways.

Now, the applicant can submit all documents for vehicle registration online, no physical verification for the first registration of the new two or four wheelers is required, all documents can be e-signed by the dealers using digital signature, and the vehicle numbers shall be auto-generated at the dealerships.

Welcoming the development, Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Association (FADA) President Vinkesh Gulati said it will save time of the customers as it eliminates the need for making physical trips to the RTOs.

“FADA aims to make all states implement this online system of vehicle registration. We thank Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Transport Minister Anil Parab, besides Dr Dhakane for their bold decision which will help the ‘East of Doing Business’ in the big way,” said Gulati.

FADA Maharashtra Chairperson Amar Jatin Sheth said that the organisation has been advocating this system since long and finally the time has come when a customer “can walk into a showroom and drive out with a vehicle and a registration number”, doing away with many of the hassles linked with vehicle registration and documentation.

–IANS

qn/vd