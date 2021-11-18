The Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha has announced that it will install an idol of Lord Krishna at the deity’s ‘actual birthplace’, which, it claims, is in the mosque close to a prominent temple here.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashri Choudhary said the idol will be installed after a ‘maha jal abhishek’ on December 6 to “purify” the place.

The date chosen for the installation of the idol inside the mosque, coincides with the anniversary of the demolition of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya in 1992.

Hindu Mahasabha leader Rajyashri Choudhary, however, denied there was any link between the 1992 event and the Mathura plan.

The Mahasabha’s threat to perform the ritual inside the Shahi Idgah comes at a time when the local courts are hearing a series of petitions seeking the “removal” of the 17th century mosque, that is located close to the Katra Keshav Dev temple.

Water from the holy rivers will be brought for the ‘maha jal abhishek’, she said.

“We so far have got political freedom, but spiritual, economic and cultural freedom is yet to be achieved,” Choudhary added.

–IANS

