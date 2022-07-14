Investigators with the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Hate Crime Unit are looking for suspects and witnesses after a statue was damaged with hate-motivated graffiti in Richmond Hill.

On Wednesday, July 13 at around 12:30 p.m., York police received reports that a statue of Mahatma Gandhi, located at a Hindu temple in the area of Yonge Street and Garden Avenue, had been vandalized. Attending officers found that hateful graffiti had been spray painted on the statue.

The investigation is ongoing and is being investigated as a hate-motivated incident.

Investigators are asking any witnesses, anyone with information or video surveillance footage in that area, to please come forward.

“We are committed to ensuring that all citizens feel that they belong and are part of an inclusive, welcoming community,” said Chief Jim MacSween. “We will not tolerate hate in any form. Specially trained hate crime investigators are involved and this incident is being investigated thoroughly.”

Anyone with information can contact the York Regional Police #2 District Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7241, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.