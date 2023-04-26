INDIALIFESTYLE

Mahatma Gandhi was one of the best writers: Goa Guv

NewsWire
0
1

Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Wednesday said that Mahatma Gandhi was one of the best writers having command of the English language, but he wrote most books in Gujarati.

“He always used simple language in his literature,” the Governor added.

Pillai was speaking in a programme organised by Krishnadas Shama Goa State Central Library to mark the World Book Day.

The Governor appealed to the writers’ community to continue good work of writing to educate and enlighten the masses on various issues, satisfaction of which is enough to continue their good work of writing.

Stressing on the writing skills, Pillai said a book always helps to learn from others’ experiences.

“Writing has the ability to showcase the unity of people and unity of our country to others. Give more opportunities to writers to create a bright future of our country,” the Governor added.

Citing the examples of some of the great writers and their literature, Pillai said that only mother tongue helps to know the essence of literature.

“Freedom fighter Ram Manohar Lohia was a powerful speaker whose books are available at Raj Bhavan library,” he added.

20230426-231804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hoisting saffron flag remark: K’taka Cong to protest against minister

    BSP may emerge king maker in UP and Punjab

    PM dials CMs of Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, U’Khand on Covid

    Smuggling, counterfeiting more dangerous than cancer and COVID, says Bihar minister