Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the installation of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust at the United Nations (UN) headquarters in New York makes every Indian proud.

He said this after the Father of the Nation’s bust was unveiled at UN headquarters by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday.

“It makes every Indian proud to see the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the UN headquarters. May the Gandhian thoughts and ideals make our planet more prosperous and further sustainable development,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a tweet had called Mahatma Gandhi an “uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence” and said that Gandhi’s bust at the organisation would serve as a reminder of the values he upheld.

“Mahatma Gandhi was an uncompromising advocate for peaceful co-existence, non-discrimination and pluralism. The new installation located at UN Headquarters will serve as a reminder of the values Gandhi upheld, and to which we must remain committed,” tweeted Guterres.

Guterres and the President of the 77th UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi as well as India’s Permanent Representative/ Ambassador at the UN Ruchira Kamboj were present alongside Jaishankar during the unveiling of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust.

They paid floral tributes at the bust, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN said in a press statement.

