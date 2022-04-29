ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Mahesh and I will collaborate whenever time permits: Anil Ravipudi

NewsWire
Anil Ravipudi, a successful director, directed Mahesh Babu for ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’, which became the highest-grossing film in Mahesh Babu’s career to date.

The duo decided to collaborate again, and Anil Ravipudi has always maintained that he has a script for Mahesh.

During an exclusive interview with IANS, the director revealed that he and Mahesh have a great rapport, and as a result, they have a mutual understanding of their upcoming film.

“I’ll start working on Mahesh sir’s mission as soon as he’s ready. I’m working on a script for the superstar. If one day he finishes all of his current commitments and says, ‘Anil, let’s start the movie,’ I’ll be ready,” Anil Ravipudi stated.

With the release of ‘F3’ starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah, and Mehreen set for next month, Anil Ravipudi also has a film with Nandamuri Balakrishna.

“My dream project is the upcoming project with Balakrishna sir. It would include a surprising element because it is from a different genre” Anil elucidates.

