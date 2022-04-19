Over the years there have been on and off rumours about difference arising between filmmaker brothers Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Bhatt.

Neither brother has spoken of it in public or even acknowledged that there is any trouble but in 2021, the banner Vishesh Films which was helmed by both of them was entirely taken over by Mukesh Bhatt and it was made public that Mahesh Bhatt was no longer a part of Vishesh Films.

It seems like the trouble between the brothers was not only a professional one, but also a personal one, because in the recently concluded intimate family only wedding of Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter Alia Bhat, her paternal uncle Mukesh Bhatt and his family were nowhere to be seen.

A source close to Mahesh Bhatt, spoke to Bollywood Hungama revealed that they were not present because they were not sent any invites for the ceremony. The source said, “The two brothers don’t even talk to one another. Where was the question of inviting Mukesh?”

The insider also revealed that it seems like the split between the brothers seems irrevocable and Mahesh Bhatt is definitely in no mood to reconcile or deal with his brother in any way.

It is speculated that Mukesh Bhatt was taken aback that he did not receive an invite to his own niece’s wedding. He seems to have held out hope until the last moment that Mahesh Bhatt would put aside ill feelings at least for a personal cause and allowed him to be a part of a personal family event.

While Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat did have a very small and intimate wedding comprising only 28 guests, Ranbir Kapoor made sure his close family, including his grand aunt, uncles, cousins and their families attended the ceremony. While the bride party only included her parents, sister, half siblings and maternal grandfather. The inclusion of Mukesh Bhatt and his family could have perhaps made for a wholesome family picture for Alia and her family.