ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Mahesh Babu does it again, comes to aid of 30 suffering children

NewsWire
0
0

On the occasion of World Health Day, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu organised financial help to save the lives of more than 30 children.

Mahesh Babu, besides delivering super hit movies, is also known for his generosity and philanthropy. Everyone is aware of the star’s help, as he sponsors heart surgeries for suffering children.

Recently, the ‘Murari’ actor sponsored 30 children, who underwent heart surgeries and interventions, with the help of doctors at Andhra Hospitals, Vijayawada, and Mahesh Babu Foundation.

Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni took to her Instagram and thanked Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the governor of Andhra Pradesh, for facilitating the event and lending his support as well.

Namrata’s Instagram post reads, “On the occasion of World Health Day today, 30 children underwent heart surgeries and interventions. The event was felicitated by hon’ble @governorap Sri Biswa Bhusan Harichandan garu.”

“Thank you team @andhrahospitals for your commitment to medical excellence and quality healthcare”, Namrata mentioned.

Namrata also shared a few pics, of the children who underwent the surgeries with the help of Mahesh’s financial support.

On the work front, Mahesh will be next seen in Parasuram Petla’s ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’.

20220408-130403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ‘Bigg Boss 15’: Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra get into ugly fight...

    Neha Kakkar’s ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya’ crosses 101 million views

    Ryan Reynolds gets mistaken for Ben Affleck

    IANS Review: ‘It’s A Sin’: An eye-opener that will gnaw at...