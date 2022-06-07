ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Mahesh Babu gearing up for the commencement of his next

NewsWire
0
0

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu, who was last seen in ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, will be joining the sets of his much-anticipated upcoming movie ‘SSMB28’ soon.

The ‘SSMB28’ shoot is set to begin in July, and the shooting schedules are currently being finalised.

Mahesh Babu, who is currently vacationing in Germany with his family, will return soon to join Trivikram Srinivas and the rest of the cast.

Trivikram, who has apparently joined Mahesh in Germany, is said to have discussed the final alterations in the script work.

A high-octane action thriller is expected from this untitled project.

Expectations are high because this is Trivikram Srinivas and Mahesh Babu’s second collaboration after ‘Khaleja’.

Pooja Hegde, who starred in ‘Radhe Shyam’, will star alongside Mahesh Babu in this film.

After ‘Maharshi,’ Pooja has been brought in to work alongside Mahesh for the second time. Thaman will compose the soundtrack, and the film’s cast includes a number of well-known actors.

20220607-115201

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Deepika, Ranveer give twist to silhouette challenge

    Gul Panag: Bringing ‘myself’ to my on-screen character is interesting

    Sequel announced for Shahid Kapoor’s debut movie ‘Ishq Vishq’

    Pawan Kalyan, Rana’s film to release on Sankranthi