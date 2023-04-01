ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Mahesh Babu, Karthi cheer Nani as ‘Dasara’ makes Rs 53 cr in 2 days

Tollywood’s ‘Natural Star’ Nani is a happy man as his first pan-India project ‘Dasara’ is on a winning streak at the box office. The movie has registered an impressive gross of Rs 53 crore over the first two days of its release.

The film has garnered a lot of attention, not just from the audience but also from the film fraternity. Celebrities like Mrunal Thakur and Mahesh Babu have taken to social media to express their appreciation for the movie after taking time out to watch this cinematic masterpiece.

“So so proud of #Dasara!! Stunning cinema!,” Tollywood star Mahesh Babu tweeted after watching the movie.

Kollywood star Karthi also took to Twitter and said, “@nameisnani, you are everywhere, and it is amazing to see your energy. More power to #Dasara.” The praises have only added to the buzz surrounding the film. Additionally, Adivi Sesh also heaped love on Natural Star Nani.

Natural Star Nani’s recent pan India release of Dasara has taken the box office by storm since its release on March 31.

Nani, who is known for his impeccable acting skills, has yet again delivered a stellar performance in ‘Dasara’.

With a gripping storyline, stunning visuals, and powerful performances, the film is the latest movie from down South to make a splash across the country.

