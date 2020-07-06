Mahesh Babu sums up his ‘3 worlds’: Nerdy, Goofy & Sane

Telugu star Mahesh Babu’s new post sums up the “three worlds” of nerdy, goofy and sane.

In an Instagram picture that the actor posted, he can be seen with his children, Sitara and Gautam. In the image, Mahesh wears reading glasses, Sitara is seen sticking out her tongue while son Gautam just looks at the camera.

“Nerdy goofy and sane !! 3 worlds #lockdowndiaries #stayhome #staysafe,” he captioned the image.

Mahesh’s wife and actress Namrata Shirodkar took to the comment section and wrote: “More like my three worlds.”

Amid the lockdown, Mahesh has been spending quality time with his family, going by the pictures and videos he shares on social media.

Fondly called as the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh will next be seen in “Major”. The film marks his debut as producer and is inspired by 26/11 martyr, Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. The film stars Adivi Sesh in the title role.

“Major” is inspired by the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the NSG commando who lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai. The bilingual film is being shot in Telugu and Hindi. “Major” is all set to release later this year.