Mahesh Babu shares adorable Kuchipudi dance video of his daughter

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, who wished his fans and followers on Rama Navami, shared an adorable video of his daughter dancing to a Rama Kirtana.

Sitara Ghattamaneni is seen doing the Kuchipudi form of Indian classical dance, to a Shloka that explains the greatness of Lord Rama. Mahesh, the proud father, can’t resist to share the video.

Sharing the dance video, Mahesh Babu wrote, “Sitara’s first Kuchipudi dance recital… Couldn’t be happier to present it on this auspicious day of #SriRamaNavami. This Shloka speaks of the greatness of Lord Rama!”

“In awe of you my Situ Papa and your dedication to your craft! You make me more and more proud! Immense respect and love to you my little one. Thank you #ArunaBhikshu garu and @mahathibhikshu for being her teachers of this beautiful dance form”, Mahesh’s tweet conveys.

Sitara was seen in a video song promo of her dad’s upcoming movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ recently.

20220410-151605

