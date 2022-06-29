Telugu star Mahesh Babu has met Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the US. Bill Gates, Mahesh and his wife Namrata Shirodkar, posed for a picture together.

The ‘Maharshi’ actor, posted the picture of himself and his wife Namrata with Bill Gates, on his socials, and stated, “Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. Bill Gates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration!!”

Mahesh Babu is now on vacation in the United States. His wife and kids have been showing off pictures from their trip over the last few days. Mahesh Babu’s recent pictures from the vacation, have been trending on social media platforms for a while now.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu just scored a super hit with the movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’, and will next be directed by ‘Ala Vaikunthapuramu Loo’ fame Trivikram Srinivas. Mahesh also has a movie with SS Rajamouli.

