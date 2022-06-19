On the occasion of Father’s Day, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu took to social media to wish his father, veteran actor Krishna Ghattamaneni.

The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ took to his social media profiles and shared a picture of him with his first and last hero in his life, Krishna.

“You led by example and showed me what it means to be a father.. I wouldn’t be who I am without you.. Happy Father’s Day Nanna!” he wrote.

The post became viral in no time.

Mahesh Babu is now in Europe, on vacation with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and their children, Gautham and Sitara.

The actor will begin filming his next with director Trivikram soon.

He will also be seen in a big venture, which will be directed by ‘RRR’ director SS Rajamouli.

