ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Mahesh Babu’s ‘Maharshi’ screened at India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

NewsWire
0
0

Mahesh Babu’s National award-winning movie ‘Maharshi’ was screened by the India Pavilion on the occasion of Media & Entertainment Fortnight, at the pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

As they made an official statement regarding the same, “#IndiaPavilion organised the screening of the National award-winning film Maharshi, on the occasion of Media & Entertainment Fortnight, at the pavilion at @expo2020dubai . #Expo2020Dubai #IndiaAtDubaiExpo #MIB @urstrulyMahesh @directorvamshi @MIB_India ,” informed India Expo 2020.

Vamsi Paidipally, the director, has portrayed Mahesh Babu in a role with dual shades and the concept of weekend farming made a strong impact on the lives of the common people and also inspired many of them to take up farming during the weekends.

Mahesh Babu’s critically acclaimed and commercial blockbuster ‘Maharshi’ won two National Awards in Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Best Choreography categories.

Pooja Hegde as the heroine, seasoned actor Allari Naresh appears in an important role in the movie, while Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Jayasudha, and others played important roles.

Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema together produced the movie, while Devi Sri Prasad rendered soundtracks.

20220327-151005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aamna Sharif reveals how she prepped for her role in ‘Damaged...

    Twinkle praises James McAvoy for his plea to donate for Covid...

    Tom Hiddleston on what ‘Loki’ makers had in mind for God...

    IANS Sunday Special: Animals for all; not for filmmakers! (Column: B-Town)