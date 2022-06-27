Monday morning brought with it some startling but thrilling news for fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor with Alia sharing a picture of her on a hospital bed with what appears to be the back of Ranbir Kapoor’s head and the two of them are looking at an ultrasound which has a big heart on it.

Alia captioned the post: “Our Baby, coming soon”. The other picture was of a lion, lioness and a cub nuzzling together.

The post clearly seemed to imply that the newlyweds are expecting a baby. While fans were still wondering if this was actually true, many congratulatory messages for the couple started pouring in.

Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Rakul Preet, Parineeti Chopra and more commented and sent lots of love to the expectant mothers.

The confirmation of the news has come through from none other than Alia Bhatt’s father, Mahesh Bhatt who has not only confirmed the news but is completely excited and gushing about the fact that he is going to be a grandfather.

Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt spoke to Etimes and said, “Ah, my baby is going to have a baby! I am so happy for Ranbir and Alia. May our ‘tribe’ increase. And now I have to prepare for the most important role of my life: The role of a Grandfather. This is going to be a grand debut.”

A while earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Alia’s mom Soni Razdan said, “We are overjoyed and overwhelmed. Words really don’t do justice to this moment. I am just so so happy for Ranbir and Alia and for all of us. There is nothing greater or more profound in this world than bringing another life into it.” Alia and Ranbir started dating each other when they started working together for ‘Brahmastra’ in 2017. They got married to each other in an intimate ceremony on April 14 this year and now in June, the happy couple are evidently ready to celebrate yet another relationship milestone.