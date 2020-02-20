Mahesh Bhatt on daughter Pooja’s b’day: ‘Life gave me the gift of you’

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt has penned an emotional post wishing eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt on her birthday.

The filmmaker took to Instagram and Twitter to share a photograph of his three daughters Pooja, Alia and Shaheen Bhatt. Wishing Pooja on her birthday, Mahesh Bhatt wrote: “I did not give you the gift of life, but rather, life gave me the gift of you. Happy birthday Pooja.”

Pooja Bhatt replied to the tweet saying “Thank you” followed by folded hands and red hearts emojis.

Commenting on the Instagram post, the filmmaker’s wife and actress Soni Razdan (Alia Bhatt’s mother) wrote: “Now that’s lovely. Happy Birthday dear Pooja.”

On the work front, Both Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt are scheduled to return in Bollywood on July 10 with “Sadak 2”. The film is a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 romantic thriller “Sadak”, which starred Pooja with Sanjay Dutt.

While Pooja returns to face the camera opposite Sanjay in “Sadak 2”, for the first time since her 2001 crossover release “Everybody Says I’m Fine”, Mahesh Bhatt returns to directing a film for the first time in two decades since the 1999 release, “Kartoos”.

“Sadak 2” stars Alia Bhatt opposite Aditya Roy Kapur.

