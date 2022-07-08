Well-known filmmakers Mahesh Bhatt and Vikram Bhatt will be seen promoting their film ‘Judaa Hoke Bhi’ on ‘Superstar Singer 2’.

After looking at the performances by contestants on a few of hit numbers from his movies, Mahesh Bhatt shares an interesting anecdote from the shooting days of the song, ‘Gali Mein Aaj Chaand Nikla’. This is a famous track from Pooja Bhatt-starrer 1998 movie, ‘Zakhm’.

He says: “I feel time is the biggest critic. This song was written by Anand Bakshi and the music was composed by M M Kreem sahab and it was first released in 1998.”

“I can still recall how to explain the situation to them, we cited examples from our own lives, such as the fact that our father used to come to the house very late and then when they used to come home our mom had an expression which would say things like ‘Gali Mein Aaj Chand nikla’.”

“We always think these thoughts or words are too complicated, but these words come out of the heart and reach everybody’s heart. And now if a song that was composed in 1998 is still being heard, then it means that music always has a heart-to-heart connection that has also reached these kids,” he adds.

‘Superstar Singer 2’ airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

