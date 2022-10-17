INDIALIFESTYLE

Mahesh Elkunchwar, conferred Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANSlife) Acclaimed playwright, screen writer, essayist, actor and professor, Mahesh Elkunchwar, one of Indias most influential literary voices, has been conferred the Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.

Renowned both in India and abroad, Elkunchwar’s body of work has spanned several decades of nuanced, insightful, contemporary reflections across genres, covering a range of scenarios from rural and urban settings and the gamut of human situations and emotions.

Mahesh Elkunchwar said, “I am extremely happy that the Lifetime achievement award is being conferred on me by the prestigious Tata Literature Festival. It was most unexpected. The idea of being in the company of Sir Naipaul and Mahashweta Devi is at once intimidating and humbling. It is also a very pleasant thought that writers who write in Indian languages are being recognised. I feel truly honoured”.

Director of the Festival, Amy Fernandes said, “Mahesh Elkunchwar’s path breaking writing has influenced and inspired generations of writers, playwrights and readers. A professor of English who writes in Marathi, his multi-ranging proficiency across languages and professions is truly unique. His work has reached millions through the medium of plays, essays, films and translations. And in particular, his voice has been one of the most impactful and progressive in Marathi theatre, and Indian theatre overall. We are very glad to have the opportunity to pay tribute to such an outstanding artiste through the Lifetime Achievement Award.”

Past recipients of the Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award include Anita Desai, Ruskin Bond, Shanta Gokhale, Sir Mark Tully, Sir V S Naipaul, Amitava Ghosh, Mahashweta Devi.

(IANSlife can be contacted at IANSlife@ians.in)

