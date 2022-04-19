ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOOD

Mahesh, Keerthy shoot last song sequence of ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’

NewsWire
0
0

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh- starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is gearing up for its grand release soon.

With the lead actors wrapping up one last song sequence, it is said that the makers will soon conclude the shooting part for the highly-anticipated movie.

On Monday, Mahesh and Keerthy began filming the movie’s upcoming song, which we hear is a great dance number scored by Thaman.

While Keerthy will be dazzling in some sparkling costumes, Mahesh is said to look his best in the song, whose dance steps will be another crazy thing.

It is also reported that Thaman had composed this song almost two years ago, and they are finally filming the video for it.

Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh have already completed the talkie portion. The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ team is currently filming one final song, and the actors are actively participating in the shoot.

After the final song shoot, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will enter the post-production phase a few weeks before its release.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ directed by Parasuram Petla, will be released on May 12.

20220419-181431

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sidhu Moose Wala features alongside Barbie Maan in latest track ‘Moh’

    Neeraj Pandey reveals unconventional tactics for ‘Special Ops’ franchise

    Arjun Kapoor on ‘Kuttey’ role: Have to let go of all...

    PM Modi pays last respects to his ‘Badi Didi’, Lata