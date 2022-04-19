Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh- starrer ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ is gearing up for its grand release soon.

With the lead actors wrapping up one last song sequence, it is said that the makers will soon conclude the shooting part for the highly-anticipated movie.

On Monday, Mahesh and Keerthy began filming the movie’s upcoming song, which we hear is a great dance number scored by Thaman.

While Keerthy will be dazzling in some sparkling costumes, Mahesh is said to look his best in the song, whose dance steps will be another crazy thing.

It is also reported that Thaman had composed this song almost two years ago, and they are finally filming the video for it.

Mahesh and Keerthy Suresh have already completed the talkie portion. The ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ team is currently filming one final song, and the actors are actively participating in the shoot.

After the final song shoot, ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ will enter the post-production phase a few weeks before its release.

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ directed by Parasuram Petla, will be released on May 12.

