ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mahesh Manjrekar says ‘Ek kale Che Mani’ is a take on young generation

NewsWire
0
0

Senior actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, who has produced the upcoming Marathi web-show ‘Ek kale Che Mani’, has said that the show is a take on the young generation, which believes in charting its own course.

The show will present a quirky and hilarious ride of a Marathi family as it will take the audience through the life of parents with middle-class values, pitted against their own kids, representing the younger generation who want to lead a different path of life.

Talking about the show, producer Mahesh Manjrekar said in a statement: “I am happy and proud that I have produced this show, ‘Eka Kale che Mani’. I myself have grown with middle-class values and every parent wants their kids to grow like them and ingrain those values. It’s a take on the younger generation who wants to carve their own path as per their wish and will.”

The show features superstar of Marathi Theatre, actor Prashant Damle in the lead role. The show also features Hruta Durgule, Pournima Manohar, Rishi Manohar, Ruturaj Shinde, and comedy stars Sameer Chougule and Vishakha Subhedar.

‘Ek kale Che Mani’, directed by Atul Ketkar, will soon drop on OTT.

20220825-180204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Evelyn Sharma ‘ready to slay’ her Monday

    Pratik Gandhi: Biopic is one format I’ve love the most

    ‘House of the Dragon’ is complex Shakespearean family drama, reveal show...

    Actress abduction case: Setback for actor Dileep as police for further...