Senior actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar, who has produced the upcoming Marathi web-show ‘Ek kale Che Mani’, has said that the show is a take on the young generation, which believes in charting its own course.

The show will present a quirky and hilarious ride of a Marathi family as it will take the audience through the life of parents with middle-class values, pitted against their own kids, representing the younger generation who want to lead a different path of life.

Talking about the show, producer Mahesh Manjrekar said in a statement: “I am happy and proud that I have produced this show, ‘Eka Kale che Mani’. I myself have grown with middle-class values and every parent wants their kids to grow like them and ingrain those values. It’s a take on the younger generation who wants to carve their own path as per their wish and will.”

The show features superstar of Marathi Theatre, actor Prashant Damle in the lead role. The show also features Hruta Durgule, Pournima Manohar, Rishi Manohar, Ruturaj Shinde, and comedy stars Sameer Chougule and Vishakha Subhedar.

‘Ek kale Che Mani’, directed by Atul Ketkar, will soon drop on OTT.

