ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Mahhi Vij tests Covid-positive, says being away from kids is ‘heartbreaking’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Balika Vadhu’ actress Mahhi Vij, who has tested positive for Covid-19, is taking all the precautions and staying away from her kids.

The actress shared her symptoms and also added that it is tough for her as her daughters, Tara and Khushi keep missing her. She said it is ‘heartbreaking’ for her as they are continuously calling her but she couldn’t be with them because of the illness.

She advised everyone to be careful and said that this time Covid is worse than ever before as she was having breathlessness.

She shared a video in which she can be heard talking about her health and also said that despite everyone saying that it is just the flu she went for a test and it came out to be positive.

The ‘Laal Ishq’ actress wrote in the caption: “I am Covid Positive. Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Please take care of urself don’t take it easy. The Covid is severe..Mask on #covid..Sanitize. Pray for my speedy recovery.”

After her post, comedian Bharti Singh wished for her speedy recovery: “Kuch nahi jaldi theek ho jaugiiiii get well soon.” Mahhi responded: “thank u Golu ki mumma.”

Mahhi got married to popular TV actor Jay Bhanushali in 2011. In 2017, they fostered a boy, Rajveer, and a girl, Khushi. The couple’s first biological child, a daughter named Tara, was born in 2019.

On the work front, she was also seen on reality shows like, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 7’, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 4’, ‘Nach Baliye 5’, among others.

20230330-142403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Payal Ghosh excited about beach song for ‘Red’

    ‘Inside Edge 3’ casts ‘Ragini MMS: Returns’ actress Khatija Iqbal in...

    Waseem Mushtaq resumes shoot after wedding of industry friends

    Akriti Kakar: Music is integral part of growing up in Bengal