Mahi told me not to take pressure, if we lose, it was on him: Joginder Sharma reminisces India’s win in 2007 World T20 final

Saturday marked 15 years of India’s triumph over Pakistan in the 2007 inaugural World T20 final at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. This was India’s first world title in 24 years and a moment etched in the minds of fans to date.

And who better than Adani Sportsline Gujarat Giant’s Joginder Sharma – the medium-pacer who helped India notch up a famous five-run win – to reminisce about what happened on that special night!

Chasing a target of 158, Pakistan needed 13 off the last six balls. An in-form Misbah-ul-Haq was looking to take the match and title away from India. Under the circumstances, Dhoni took a gamble and turned to Joginder to bowl the final over. And Joginder delivered the goods by getting Misbah out.

In a video posted by Gujarat Giants on social media, Joginder took the fans on an emotional journey and revealed what was the conversation he had with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni while bowling the last over on that night 15 years ago.

“The discussion before the final over wasn’t about what line and length I should be bowling or what my bowling strategy. Mahi told me not to take any kind of pressure. If we lose, it was on him.”

“Even when Misbah hit me for a six off the second ball, we weren’t tense. At no point, we discussed what we needed to do. Just before I delivered the third ball, I saw Misbah getting ready to play a scoop. So I altered the length and bowled a slower one. That’s why Misbah couldn’t hit it properly. Sreesanth pulled off the catch and the rest as they say is history,” Joginder, who is playing the Legends League currently, said.

He said the memory is still fresh in his mind and will be forever treasured.

20220924-191803

