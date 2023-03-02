All India Mahila Congress members demonstrated against Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Thursday.

Gang was in Delhi to attend the ongoing G20 meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Leading the protest, Mahila Congress Chief Netta D’Souza said: “We are opposing China because they have killed our army personnel.”

She added that there should be no talks with China as they had insulted Indian soldiers in Galwan and Doklam.

D’souza said that Gang’s warm reception in India was an insult to the Army and that the protest was held to convey this to the “deaf” government.

The protesters were stopped at Vijay Chowk and taken into custody.

A total of 40 countries’ delegations are participating in the meeting of G-20 foreign ministers.

Prior to this meeting, Gang had said that China attaches importance to its relations with India and that strong ties between the two countries are in the fundamental interest of both the countries and their people.

