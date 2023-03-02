INDIA

Mahila Cong protests against China’s foreign minister

NewsWire
0
0

All India Mahila Congress members demonstrated against Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at Vijay Chowk in Delhi on Thursday.

Gang was in Delhi to attend the ongoing G20 meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Leading the protest, Mahila Congress Chief Netta D’Souza said: “We are opposing China because they have killed our army personnel.”

She added that there should be no talks with China as they had insulted Indian soldiers in Galwan and Doklam.

D’souza said that Gang’s warm reception in India was an insult to the Army and that the protest was held to convey this to the “deaf” government.

The protesters were stopped at Vijay Chowk and taken into custody.

A total of 40 countries’ delegations are participating in the meeting of G-20 foreign ministers.

Prior to this meeting, Gang had said that China attaches importance to its relations with India and that strong ties between the two countries are in the fundamental interest of both the countries and their people.

20230302-163603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Andhra hostel warden dies of shock after student kills self

    K’taka couple seeks partners on social media, husband held

    Tharoor takes dig at Kejriwal’s sitting posture, BJP’s reaction

    MLAs’ poaching case: Illegal constructions of accused demolished in Hyd