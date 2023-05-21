The Youth Congress and the Mahila Congress on Sunday organised a blood donation camp and a conclave on women’s rights on the 32nd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Mahila Congress President Netta D’Souza organised the “Nyay Vahini II” conclave at Maharashtra Sadan, to highlight the party women’s wing commitment to extending its reach in offering legal aid and empowering women nationwide.

She organised the first edition of the conclave last year on the same day, setting the stage for ongoing initiatives to support women’s rights and access to justice.

During the conclave, D’Souza emphasised the importance of legal empowerment for women, and said, “A woman can conquer any challenge if she decides to.”

“Mahila Congress is deeply committed to shifting the narrative surrounding women’s rights. We firmly believe that women’s rights are inherent and inalienable, not privileges to be granted. Our ongoing efforts include establishing district centres across India to provide accessible and localized support for women’s legal needs,” she said.

Last year, the women wing of the party had launched the “Stree” helpline, which has received 3,000 calls primarily seeking legal aid for issues such as domestic violence, sexual harassment, and crimes against women, she said.

During the conclave, various speakers emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment and access to justice. D’Souza said: “We are dedicated to empowering women and providing them with the legal aid they deserve. Together, we will create a society that upholds and protects women’s rights.”

Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari, highlighting the need for a society where women feel safe and secure, said: “Women should not live in fear. We must create an environment where they can approach the police without hesitation.”

Rajya Sabha member K.T.S. Tulsi also stressed the urgency of timely justice, and said, “Timely delivery of justice is essential to ensure fairness for all.”

Veteran lawyer and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid said: “Rajiv Gandhi’s imprint is upon all of us, and it cannot be erased. It is our duty to follow his path for the betterment of our nation.”

As the Indian Youth Congress organised a blood donation camp, its chief Srinivas B.V, said that the thinking of the former was revolutionary and laid the foundation of young India.

“The foundation of the digital revolution we are in today was laid by Rajiv Gandhi in the country. It was Rajiv Gandhi, who reduced the age limit and gave voting power to the youth,” he highlighted.

He also said that through Panchayati Raj, Gandhi brought the rights and power to the doorstep of the villages. “When there was an atmosphere of instability in the country; discontent flourished from Punjab to Assam, then Rajiv Gandhi kept the country united by following the path of Bapu through peace agreements,” he added.

During the blood donation camp, about 400 units of blood were donated at the IYC office here.

Gandhi was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi on the banks of the river Yamuna.

His death anniversary is observed as National Anti-Terrorism Day.

