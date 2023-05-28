The Mahila Kisan Union, a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, on Sunday condemned the manhandling and “illegal” arrest of Olympian wrestlers, hundreds of farmers, elderly women, and social workers, protesting at Jantar Mantar, by Delhi Police at the behest of the BJP government.

Jalandhar-based Mahila Kisan Union President Rajwinder Kaur Raju, who reached the Jantar Mantar with women members, said instead of providing justice to the daughters of the country who were demanding justice against sexual harassment, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was oppressing, torturing and persecuting the women.

The farmers leader said during the arrest, policemen dragged women and threw them into buses during the arrests.

“In the national capital, where the celebrations were ongoing for new building of the Parliament, a pillar of democracy, on the other hand, democratic values were being ruthlessly crushed at some distance at the behest of the same dispensation,” she said.

Raju alleged the women wrestlers have enhanced the glory of India’s name and tricolour flag abroad by winning Olympic medals, while the BJP government was bent on saving its “criminal” Member of Parliament.

She demanded that the accused MP should be immediately arrested and the government should remove him from all constitutional posts.

