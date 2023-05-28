INDIASPORTS

Mahila Kisan Union condemns manhandling of Olympian wrestlers

NewsWire
0
0

The Mahila Kisan Union, a member of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, on Sunday condemned the manhandling and “illegal” arrest of Olympian wrestlers, hundreds of farmers, elderly women, and social workers, protesting at Jantar Mantar, by Delhi Police at the behest of the BJP government.

Jalandhar-based Mahila Kisan Union President Rajwinder Kaur Raju, who reached the Jantar Mantar with women members, said instead of providing justice to the daughters of the country who were demanding justice against sexual harassment, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was oppressing, torturing and persecuting the women.

The farmers leader said during the arrest, policemen dragged women and threw them into buses during the arrests.

“In the national capital, where the celebrations were ongoing for new building of the Parliament, a pillar of democracy, on the other hand, democratic values were being ruthlessly crushed at some distance at the behest of the same dispensation,” she said.

Raju alleged the women wrestlers have enhanced the glory of India’s name and tricolour flag abroad by winning Olympic medals, while the BJP government was bent on saving its “criminal” Member of Parliament.

She demanded that the accused MP should be immediately arrested and the government should remove him from all constitutional posts.

20230528-183804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Accommodative stance, mega US infra plan to strengthen rupee (IANS Currency...

    Chandigarh to host CII Agro Tech from Nov 4 after four-year...

    BJP plans art, painting competitions in all dists to de-stress students

    Ashram underpass opens for regular traffic