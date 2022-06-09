Actor Anupam Kher, on Thursday, June 9, shared a video of himself along with actor Mahima Chaudhary on his Instagram account.

Sharing the video, he wrote that Mahima was suffering from breast cancer. He called Mahima, ‘a hero’ and said that she wanted him to post this health update of hers to her fans.

Posting the video clip which featured Mahima Chaudhary, Anupam wrote, “Story of @mahimachaudhry1‘s courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! “You are my HERO!” Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayersss.”

In the video, Mahima shares that Anupam Kher had called her to do a role in a film when she was getting her cancer treatment in the hospital. She also added that she had been getting a few other calls to web shows and movies but she couldn’t say yes to them because she had no hair and more so she did not want to go into explanations about her health. But with Anupam Kher she couldn’t lie to him, so she agreed to do the movie but asked him if she could use a wig.

Anupam Kher asked her in the video how she found out she had cancer. She said, “I had no symptoms of cancer and it was diagnosed in my routine checkups.”

Once the post was uploaded, actor Genelia D’Souza commented, “More power to you @mahimachaudhry1. Sir, you are always amazing and someone that person to lean on.” Fans posted “get well soon” and “Take care” messages for Mahima Chaudhary.

Mahima got married to Bobby Mukherji in 2006 and the couple got divorced in 2013. They share a daughter named Ariana. Back in 2021, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Mahima spoke about how she quit acting so she could take care of her daughter.

She said, “I came back and started living with my parents and you depend a lot on your parents. That was the time when my mother was diagnosed with an illness; she needed help and she could not be of that great help in raising my child. So, when I left for work, it was like leaving a toddler, and leaving my mother who needed assistance as well, so I had to completely depend on my staff. My dad had to live in Darjeeling. Then I had a sister who had a child too and she was single. So, it almost became like we both were raising children together.”

Mahima Chaudhary’s last appearance on the screen was in the 2016 movie, ‘Dark Chocolate’. The movie was an adaptation of the real-life murder of Sheena Bora who was the daughter of Peter Mukherjea and Indrani Mukherjea.