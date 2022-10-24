Actress Mahima Nambiar, who plays a pivotal role in director P. Vasu’s much-awaited horror comedy ‘Chandramukhi 2’, recently chose to celebrate the wrapping up of another schedule of the film with a Bhangra dance.

Taking to Instagram, the actress, who has delivered commendable performances in critically acclaimed films such as ‘Magamuni’, posted a video in which she is seen dancing with two of her makeup artistes to the popular Daler Mahendi number ‘Bolo Tararara’.

She wrote, “And that’s how we celebrated the schedule wrap !!#Chandramukhi2 #schedulewrap #caravandiaries #myteam #supportsystem #bolotararara #dance”

The film, which has music by M. M. Keeravaani and cinematography by R. D. Rajasekar, features actor Raghava Lawrence in the lead.

Produced by Lyca Productions, one of Tamil cinema’s top production houses, the film has huge expectations riding on it as it is a sequel to the blockbuster ‘Chandramukhi’, featuring superstar Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika, Nayanthara, Nasser and Vadivelu among others.

Raghava Lawrence had recently announced that he would be acting in the sequel, but had gone on to name a different production house as producer. However, now, Lyca Productions has taken over the project and is producing it.

20221024-094004