Actress Mahima Makwana of ‘Balika Vadhu’ and ‘Antim: The Final Truth’ fame was recently holidaying in Maldives. What’s interesting was that the actress is not someone who loves being on an island but she took up the holiday as a means to try something new.

She did many activities during her holiday and also treated her taste buds with different cuisines.

The actress told IANS, “Maldives has always been on my list because of the scenic beauty it has. I have never been an island person, so this was me exploring different places. Floating in the ocean and kayaking was one of the best things I experienced. Tried some Japanese cuisine.”

She further mentioned, “Although I was there for a limited period. But I’d love to try snorkelling the next I’m here. It’s always very humbling to visit different countries, explore and try different cuisines. Maldives has always been a famous spot and I’m glad I ticked it off my list now. I also think it’s a place one can visit anytime during the year so one does meet different people from all over the world.”

