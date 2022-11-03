The Mahindra Kabira Festival, set to run from November 18 to 20 on the ghats of Varanasi, promises an eclectic mix of artists and performers for its sixth edition.

This year, the Festival will feature Dhrupad expert & Benares Gharana vocalist Ashish Kumar Jaiswal; sarod maestro Pandit Vikash Maharaj along with his sons Prabhash Maharaj and Abhishek Maharaj; and classical vocalist Rama Sundar Ranganathan. Tracing the ancient history of this city of temples, the festival will offer curated ‘Heritage Walks’ across the Panchganga Ghat traversing the alleys, sights, and sounds of Varanasi.

The afternoon sessions will be presented by performers including Fouzia Dastango; academic Umesh Kabir; writer Purushottam Agrawal with singer & songwriter Vipin Heero, Dadi D. Pudumjee from The Ishara puppet theatre trust; and award-winning Carnatic vocalist Sushma Soma.

The festival will also include an art discourse by Ojas Art featuring Anubhav Nath and Arpana Caur.

Jay Shah, Vice President, Head, Cultural Outreach, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said: “Each year, it is a joy to curate this festival, the sheer diversity and virtuosity of talent in our country never ceases to amaze us. We give special attention to bringing surprising elements here. The performing artists are equally excited to create special sets for the festival based on Kabir’s poetry.”

20221103-155607