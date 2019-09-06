Mahindra, Salesforce ink pact for digital transformation CX

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M Ltd.), a part of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group, on Thursday announced its partnership with US-based software giant Salesforce to deliver an industry-leading connected Customer Experience (CX).

Together, both companies would deliver a one-of-a-kind digital transformation in the Indian automobile industry, focused on innovating and digitising its entire CX value chain.

“At Mahindra, we have always been at the forefront of disruption with the customer at the epicentre. Disruptions necessitate innovative 360-degree digital platforms to address the rapidly evolving needs of our customers at various touchpoints. Hence we partnered with Salesforce to reimagine the entire customer experience,” Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said in a statement.

The deployment of Salesforce Sales Cloud, Service Cloud and Marketing Cloud with Einstein artificial intelligence and the Salesforce Lightning Platform will deliver an omnichannel consistent with One Mahindra digital experience.

It will focus on growing the company’s target customer base, leveraging AI-driven insights, and provide personalized recommendations. Most importantly, this will offer a seamless customer journey from online to retail.

–IANS

wh/niy/bg